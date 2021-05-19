Advertisement

Bus driver shortage ends year early for a school in Kentucky

By WDRB staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Some students in Kentucky are getting an unexpected early start on summer break.

The LaRue County School Board voted Monday to end the year four days early because of a shortage of bus drivers.

For 16-year-old Audrey Engle, the coronavirus has already made it a strange junior year.

“It’s been a lot of transitioning between on the computer to in person to actually seeing people and then to not seeing people whatsoever,” she said.

Now comes word that this year is getting cut short.

“I found out yesterday and I was completely surprised,” Audrey said.

The school lost nearly a quarter of its bus drivers.

“We have just had issues with having enough bus drivers for a while now,” said David Raleigh, LaRue County Schools Superintendent.

Raleigh says the bus fleet has been hit with sudden resignations, illnesses and retirements.

“It just seems like it hit us at once where we’re just losing a lot of drivers,” he said.

Raleigh says the district is limping through this week with double routes and emergency subs.

“The concern was if we lose another driver - what will we do next week?” he said.

Raleigh says he will spend the summer recruiting, hiring and training new drivers. There will be incentives but filling the jobs will not be easy.

“It’s not necessarily a pay thing. It’s just there’s not enough folks out there that want to do this job,” he said.

The school system has banked enough instructional hours to be able to shut down early.

Tuesday was already a scheduled day off for students. They will return Wednesday and finish Friday.

“I feel like our board made a decision that’s in the best interest of our students and staff and families,” the superintendent said.

