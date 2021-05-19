Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to give US Coast Guard Academy commencement address

By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden will be in New London, Conn., on Wednesday to deliver a commencement address.

He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2021.

Today is Commencement! President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during graduation ceremonies...

Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Biden has addressed graduates at the academy before. He delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony in 2013 when he was serving as vice president.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday the president was still reviewing what he plans to say.

She confirmed he will discuss his commitment to rebuilding the Coast Guard around the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown. Brown has been...
Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street
Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Odessa police searching for subject after man is found dead
Students at Texas State University wore masks on the first day of classes last fall.
Gov. Greg. Abbott says no public schools or government entities will be allowed to require masks
John and Cynthia Warren.
Man charged with submitting fraudulent invoices to Midland County for more than $1 million
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,”...
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

Latest News

A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
More drops in Big Tech pull stocks lower; Bitcoin drops 19%
West Texas Weather Forecast 5/19
West Texas Weather Forecast 5/19
A flame burning natural gas is seen on an oil rig outside of Mentone. A new law will stop...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs law to bar city climate plans from banning natural gas as fuel source
Moviegoers sit in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater...
10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’