Advertisement

Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ governor says public schools must end mask requirements starting in June and is ordering Texas’ cities and counties to drop nearly all face covering mandates by the end of the week.

Tuesday’s announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott does not affect private businesses, which can still require customers or workers to wear masks. But the change is the biggest rollbacks of Texas’ pandemic safeguards since Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate in March.

Public hospitals, jails and state-supported living centers will still be allowed to require masks.

The move comes as Texas’ coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to plunge and vaccines are being made available to children as young as 12.

Some Texas school have already ended mask mandates. The Texas State Teachers Association criticized Abbott’s decision as premature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Weather Outlook
Isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening
Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Odessa police searching for subject after man is found dead
This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown. Brown has been...
Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street
Club Arriba in Midland.
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,”...
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden moves to improve legal services for poor, minorities
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Ford Electric Vehicle Center.
Biden’s visit to spotlight electric vehicles overshadowed by Gaza violence
Pressure builds on Biden to call for ceasefire in Middle East
(Source: Odessa College)
Odessa College is finalist for $1 million Aspen Prize
In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder...
Prosecutor says Durst’s own words show his guilt in killings