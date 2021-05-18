Permian Basin Gives looking to raise funds for local nonprofits Tuesday
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The time is now to help your local nonprofits.
Permian Basin Gives is a 24-our day of giving involving more than one hundred nonprofits.
Its goal is to raise more than $1 million for nonprofits across West Texas, with each donor picking exactly where their donation goes.
