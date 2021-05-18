Advertisement

Permian Basin Gives looking to raise funds for local nonprofits Tuesday

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The time is now to help your local nonprofits.

Permian Basin Gives is a 24-our day of giving involving more than one hundred nonprofits.

Its goal is to raise more than $1 million for nonprofits across West Texas, with each donor picking exactly where their donation goes.

DONATE ONLINE HERE!

Tonight we’ll be capping off Permian Basin Gives with a telethon!

Watch it on CBS7 from 6:30-7 p.m.

We hope you’ll join us and consider giving to the non-profit of your choice!

