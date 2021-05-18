Advertisement

Permian Basin Gives: Ellen Noël Art Museum

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ellen Noel Art Museum has been a premier cultural institution in West Texas for more than 35 years.

Inside it serves up both a permanent collections gallery and rotating exhibits. “Women Artists: Four Centuries of Creativity” is one traveling exhibit on display through May.

More than half of the museum’s annual budget comes from donations.

”We take your money and we reinvested into your community,” Sheila Perry, the Executive Director of the Ellen Noel Art Museum explained. “We do it in a way that no one else here does -- there’s only one art museum.”

The Ellen Noel Art Museum is completely free of charge and open more than 300 days a year.

But more than inviting visitors in, the museum reaches out into the community through education programs. It provides art classes for teens, reading programs for children and much more.

“Arts education can develop skills that you need to live a good quality life,” Perry said. “It makes you a better student, and it’ll make you a better person.”

It’s that education component that’s most dear to Perry, who’s been at the helm for 5 years.

”I came here because I was that kid out in West Odessa,” Perry said. “You shouldn’t have to be affluent and you shouldn’t have to live in the metropolitan area for your kids to have access to art.”

With donations and support from the community, the Ellen Noel Art Museum will continue to be a gateway to broader horizons for adults and students alike.

