Odessa triathlete recovering well after he was nearly killed by the coronavirus

An Odessa triathlete who was nearly killed by the coronavirus talked to CBS7 for the first time since he got out of the hospital.

Not long after he returned from a trip in Atlanta last month, Jerry Tschauner said his head started hurting and he coughed up a lot of dark colored mucus.

“I had a bottle of it right by my bed because I was coughing so much of it up,” Tschauner said.

After a few days, he couldn’t breathe and before long he was inside Medical Center Hospital fighting for his life.

“It felt like my lungs were being crushed,” he said.

His mother, Penny Roberts, said she and her family were terrified that he might die in the hospital when he was put on a ventilator and he suffered blood clots in his leg. But then, everything turned around.

“All of a sudden he gets off the ventilator and he doesn’t even need a CPAP,” Roberts said. “It’s just, we talk about a miracle and I’ve experienced a miracle.”

He doesn’t remember any of his time in the hospital, but he does remember all the people who got him through that dark time.

While he was in the hospital hundreds of people sent him texts or commented on Facebook posts cheering him on as he recovered.

For Tschauner, showing that kind of care is the same as becoming family.

“I’ve got a mom who loves me a lot, a lot,” Tschauner said. “Then I discovered I’ve got a lot of other moms to help me get through this situation.”

Weeks ago, he was able to leave Medical Center Hospital and then he spent a few days in a rehab facility in San Antonio.

He said now that he’s healthy again his mission is to get his strength back through physical therapy and get to work to help veterans recover from serious injuries.

Tschauner said he’s always taken pride in his strength as an athlete, but this brush with the coronavirus humbled him.

“Granted it was rough,” he said. “But sometimes you need to be humbled by little things.”

Tschauner also wanted to give a big shoutout to Odessa Physical Therapy. The team there is giving him free therapy to help him gain back all his strength so he can compete in triathlons once again.

