Midland ISD school board votes to end mask mandate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The mask mandate for Midland schools is coming to an end.

Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees voted Monday night to remove the district-wide mask mandate effective Monday, May 24.

According to a release, this vote means that masks will not be required for students, staff, or parents at graduations, during Summer School, or next school year.

The district says that masks will remain optional for those who wish to wear them.

