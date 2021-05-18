Advertisement

Midland and Odessa pools to open next weekend

(Shane Battis)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Pools in Midland and Odessa are set to open next weekend!

Odessa’s City Aquatic Centers will open on Saturday, May 29 and will close on August 1. Each pool will be closed on day per week for maintenance.

- Floyd Gwin Pool (Closed on Thursdays)

- Sherwood Family Aquatic Center (Closed on Wednesdays)

- Woodson Family Aquatic Center (Closed on Tuesdays)

In Midland, both the Doug Russell Aquatic Center and the Washington Family Aquatic Center will open on May 29 for Memorial Day Weekend, and will remain open for the remainder of the 2021 season.

- Doug Russell Aquatic Center will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12-7 p.m., and on Sunday from 1-8 p.m.

- Washington Family Aquatic Center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-7 p.m., and on Sunday from 1-8 p.m.

Family Nights will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesdays at Washington and Thursday at Doug Russell.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Texas Weather Forecast 5/18
Storms leave West Texas after bringing inches of rain
Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Odessa police searching for subject after man is found dead
Club Arriba in Midland.
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead
This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown. Brown has been...
Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,”...
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

Latest News

Students at Texas State University wore masks on the first day of classes last fall.
Gov. Greg. Abbott says no public schools or government entities will be allowed to require masks
MISD
Midland ISD school board votes to end mask mandate
A bill making its way through the state Legislature would give owners of commercial vehicles...
Companies could be shielded from liability after commercial vehicle crashes under Texas House bill
Permian Basin Gives
Permian Basin Gives looking to raise funds for local nonprofits Tuesday