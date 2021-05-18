Midland and Odessa pools to open next weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Pools in Midland and Odessa are set to open next weekend!

Odessa’s City Aquatic Centers will open on Saturday, May 29 and will close on August 1. Each pool will be closed on day per week for maintenance.

- Floyd Gwin Pool (Closed on Thursdays)

- Sherwood Family Aquatic Center (Closed on Wednesdays)

- Woodson Family Aquatic Center (Closed on Tuesdays)

In Midland, both the Doug Russell Aquatic Center and the Washington Family Aquatic Center will open on May 29 for Memorial Day Weekend, and will remain open for the remainder of the 2021 season.

- Doug Russell Aquatic Center will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12-7 p.m., and on Sunday from 1-8 p.m.

- Washington Family Aquatic Center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-7 p.m., and on Sunday from 1-8 p.m.

Family Nights will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesdays at Washington and Thursday at Doug Russell.

