Man charged with submitting fraudulent invoices to Midland County for more than $1 million

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man and woman have been charged in a fraud case involving Midland County.

John Warren has been charged with Theft of more than $300,000, a first-degree felony, and Engaging in Criminal Activity, a first-degree felony. Cynthia Warren has been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began back in September of 2020 when the Midland County Auditor’s Office reported a theft involving Vector Fleet Management and/or employees of the company.

The investigation revealed that John Warren of Vector Fleet Management had submitted invoices to Midland County in the amount of $1,003,776.66. The Sheriff’s Office says these invoices were fraudulent.

Vector Fleet Management later revealed to investigators that Warren had charged $1,319,588.88 to false companies on a company credit card, according to MCSO.

A release states that further investigation revealed that Justin Warren knowingly helped John to commit the theft. Investigators also learned that John, Cynthia and Justin allegedly participated in the profits of the theft. Sheriff David Criner says this qualified as engaging in organized crime.

Both John and Cynthia were arrested on Monday in Lowndes County, Georgia.

Authorities have seized approximately 50 vehicles and equipment in Lowndes County and 24 vehicles and equipment in Odessa.

There is no word yet on what charges Justin Warren will be facing.

Sheriff David Criner says the investigation is ongoing.

You can read the full release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office below.

