True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church brisket cook-off raises money for youth trip

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church in Midland turned up the heat for a friendly barbecue competition, and it was all for a good cause.

Sunday, was the first time the church has held an event of this magnitude, and hundreds of people came out to enjoy brisket, fellowship, and fun. The cook-off had several activities for children to enjoy as well as a cornhole tournament.

Grillers from True-Lite Church and members of the community competed for top honors and cash prizes.

“Well, I was actually one of the judges for the brisket cook-off. We had 16 entries, mostly people from our body from our church,” said Assistant Pastor, Rayon Calhoun.

Calhoun said the church organized this event to raise money for the church’s annual youth trip this summer.

He said he knows how much this would mean for the kids since the trip was canceled last year due to COVID.

“This is a big deal for them. These kids have done a lot of zoom meetings, zoom bible studies, and all the stuff, so this is a big deal for them to get away and do something and be with their peers. They’re actually going with First Baptist of Stanton their youth group as well,” said Calhoun.

First place winner in the brisket competition Eric Gutierrez said it took him over 10 hours to make the perfect brisket.

“It feels great, I am kind of surprised, but it’s a good family event; I’m just happy to help out in any way,” said Gutierrez.

The True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church youth trip will take place in June.

