Thriving United working to rebuild lives in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Shane Battis was joined by Garrett Stewart of Thriving United to discuss their work to rebuild lives in the Permian Basin.

You can find Thriving United’s website here.

Thriving United will be holding its annual meeting celebration at the Barbara & George H.W. Bush Convention Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

You can RSVP for the meeting here.

