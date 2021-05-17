Advertisement

Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead

Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Sunday.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to Club Arriba at 1:31 a.m. on Sunday for a stabbing. The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that an argument had started inside the club and continued outside the parking lot. Police say the argument escalated into a physical altercation, and the suspect stabbed the victim several times before running away.

Just two hours after the stabbing, police found the suspect thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip. The suspect was taken into custody, where they confessed to the crime.

Police say that the names of the victim and suspect will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Smoke Somethin’ hosts 1st Annual BBQ Cook-off in Odessa
Smoke Somethin’ hosts 1st Annual BBQ Cook-off in Odessa
In-person FEMA specialists assist Ector County residents apply for disaster relief funds
In-person FEMA specialists assist Ector County residents apply for disaster relief funds

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast 5/17
Severe weather likely for West Texas on Monday
True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church brisket cook-off raises money for youth trip
True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church brisket cook-off raises money for youth trip
Mid-Cities En Espanol Odessa Campus finds a new home
Mid-Cities En Espanol Odessa Campus finds a new home
Missing Tiger Found in Texas