Severe weather likely for West Texas on Monday

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Monday, May 17: There will be a chance of severe thunderstorms early this afternoon across the northern Permian Basin. A second and likely more severe round of storms will form after midnight across the Permian Basin.

The main threat will be very large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

