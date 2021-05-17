Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch Untill 11 pm CDT
Tornado Warning in effect for parts of eastern Permian Basin
Club Arriba in Midland.
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead
Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Odessa police searching for subject after man is found dead
This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown. Brown has been...
Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

Latest News

This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty.
Former friend of Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his...
Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Biden raises cease-fire, civilian toll in call to Netanyahu