Odessa police searching for subject after man is found dead

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a woman after a man was found dead over the weekend.

On Sunday night, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 2000 block of East 7th Street for a welfare check.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as 24-year-old Jacob Ledward, who had died.

Police say that Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29, is wanted in connection to the investigation. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

