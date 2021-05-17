Advertisement

Mid-Cities En Espanol Odessa Campus finds a new home

Mid-Cities En Espanol Odessa Campus finds a new home
Mid-Cities En Espanol Odessa Campus finds a new home(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Homes aren’t just for people or businesses. It’s also for places of worship.

After years of searching, one local church in Odessa has finally found a place to call home.

Mid-cities En Espanol Odessa Campus Church held an open house Sunday evening for the community to check out its new building on the corner of University and Dixie.

This is Mid-Cities’ second Spanish-speaking campus.

Pastor Filo Galindo said this had been a dream in the making to reach more people in the Spanish community.

“We actually feel so excited for what God has been doing even through prayers and even through the season that we long waited for a moment to take place,” said Galindo. “We are just overjoyed and really just accepting of what God is doing and just touching lives one day at a time. One Sunday at a time and be able to reach, grow and send people is what we do here at Mid-Cities.”

Mid-Cities En Espanol plans to have its grand opening service Sunday, August 8th.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Smoke Somethin’ hosts 1st Annual BBQ Cook-off in Odessa
Smoke Somethin’ hosts 1st Annual BBQ Cook-off in Odessa
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead
In-person FEMA specialists assist Ector County residents apply for disaster relief funds
In-person FEMA specialists assist Ector County residents apply for disaster relief funds

Latest News

Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead
West Texas Weather Forecast 5/17
Severe weather likely for West Texas on Monday
True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church brisket cook-off raises money for youth trip
True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church brisket cook-off raises money for youth trip
Missing Tiger Found in Texas