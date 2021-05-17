Mid-Cities En Espanol Odessa Campus finds a new home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Homes aren’t just for people or businesses. It’s also for places of worship.

After years of searching, one local church in Odessa has finally found a place to call home.

Mid-cities En Espanol Odessa Campus Church held an open house Sunday evening for the community to check out its new building on the corner of University and Dixie.

This is Mid-Cities’ second Spanish-speaking campus.

Pastor Filo Galindo said this had been a dream in the making to reach more people in the Spanish community.

“We actually feel so excited for what God has been doing even through prayers and even through the season that we long waited for a moment to take place,” said Galindo. “We are just overjoyed and really just accepting of what God is doing and just touching lives one day at a time. One Sunday at a time and be able to reach, grow and send people is what we do here at Mid-Cities.”

Mid-Cities En Espanol plans to have its grand opening service Sunday, August 8th.

