Advertisement

Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street

This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown. Brown has been...
This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown. Brown has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday, May 16, 2021.(Dallas County Jail via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Residents of a southwest Dallas neighborhood say an 18-year-old was arrested after a 4-year-old boy was found dead in the street who was known to walk in the area.

Neighbor Jose Ramirez tells WFAA television station that he didn’t think the man arrested “was in his right mind.”

The child, who police have not yet named, was found slain at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police have said they believe the child lived in the neighborhood where he was found.

Darriynn Brown was arrested and was being held in Dallas County jail on Monday on charges of kidnapping and burglary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch Untill 11 pm CDT
Tornado Warning in effect for parts of eastern Permian Basin
Club Arriba in Midland.
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead
Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Odessa police searching for subject after man is found dead
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

Latest News

Tornado Watch Untill 11 pm CDT
Tornado Warning in effect for parts of eastern Permian Basin
6 p.m. West Texas Weather Forecast
6 p.m. West Texas Weather Forecast
Truck caught on fire | No injuries reported
Club Arriba in Midland.
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead