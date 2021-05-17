Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street

DALLAS (AP) — Residents of a southwest Dallas neighborhood say an 18-year-old was arrested after a 4-year-old boy was found dead in the street who was known to walk in the area.

Neighbor Jose Ramirez tells WFAA television station that he didn’t think the man arrested “was in his right mind.”

The child, who police have not yet named, was found slain at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police have said they believe the child lived in the neighborhood where he was found.

Darriynn Brown was arrested and was being held in Dallas County jail on Monday on charges of kidnapping and burglary.

