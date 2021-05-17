Advertisement

Arrest made in Andrews shooting

Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -An Andrews woman was arrested following a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, Andrews County News reports.

Amanda Cash has been charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

On Saturday night, Andrews police responded to the 600 block of NE Ave. G for a gunshot victim.

When police arrived they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Following an investigation, Cash was charged and arrested at her home. Bond was set at $65,000.

Andrews County News reports that Cash has since posted bail and has been released.

