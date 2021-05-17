Advertisement

Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.

Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!”

Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza’s head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.

Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

The pageant was hosted by “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez and actor and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November’s 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

The Miss Universe competition airs in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe including in the U.S on the FYI channel and on Telemundo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Smoke Somethin’ hosts 1st Annual BBQ Cook-off in Odessa
Smoke Somethin’ hosts 1st Annual BBQ Cook-off in Odessa
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead
In-person FEMA specialists assist Ector County residents apply for disaster relief funds
In-person FEMA specialists assist Ector County residents apply for disaster relief funds

Latest News

People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for...
New S.C. law makes inmates choose electric chair or firing squad
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Japan: Tokyo protest against Olympic games
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Blinken signals no immediate US press for Mideast cease-fire