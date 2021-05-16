Advertisement

Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

Police said a suspect is in custody after a child was found dead on the street in a Dallas,...
Police said a suspect is in custody after a child was found dead on the street in a Dallas, Texas, neighborhood.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday.

Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used. He said it’s believed the child was killed at about 5 a.m.

The child’s name hasn’t been released, but he’s believed to have lived in the southwest Dallas neighborhood where he was found, Martinez said.

Antwainese Square, 39, told The Dallas Morning News she alerted authorities after seeing the boy’s body while she was jogging. She said the boy’s face and upper half of his body were covered in blood and that he didn’t have shoes or a shirt.

“It breaks my heart,” Square told the newspaper. “And now I’m afraid. Now I’m paranoid. Because I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what’s going on.”

“I mean just knowing that someone out there is capable of killing a child, that alone is just unsettling,” she said.

By midafternoon Saturday, FBI agents were focusing on a wooded trail not far from where the body was found and police were on horseback in the area.

The trail, which neighbors said is popular for biking, was sealed off with crime-scene tape.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Frankie Lujan at his barbershop King Kutz.
Months after shooting, Odessa man fighting to put life back together
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
The veteran-owned and operated coffee shop invited local law enforcement and veterans to help...
Construction begins on Black Rifle Coffee Company’s Midland location
Smoke Somethin’ hosts 1st Annual BBQ Cook-off in Odessa
Smoke Somethin’ hosts 1st Annual BBQ Cook-off in Odessa

Latest News

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israeli warplanes stage more heavy strikes across Gaza City
In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates...
Report: Microsoft investigated Gates before he left board
House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
A Tempe, Arizona, woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young...
Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona