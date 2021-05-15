Smoke Somethin’ hosts 1st Annual BBQ Cook-off in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Not only were temperatures heating up on this mostly beautiful day, but so were barbecue pits.

At Woodson Park in Odessa, BBQ teams fired up their grills for the 1st annual Smoke Somethin’ BBQ Cook-off.

Five barbecue teams entered the competition for a chance to win a 250-dollar prize, goodie bags, and--most importantly--bragging rights that come from being named the ‘Smoke Somethin Grillmaster.’

Organizer Krystal Rollie said she created this family-friendly event for the community to have fun and eat great BBQ.

“There’s a lot of ways to organize within the community and have fun, and we just encourage everyone to find something positive to do,” said Rollie. “We have all been kind of stuck in the house for a while due to the pandemic, so we just wanna have a good time.”

Rollie said she plans for this BBQ competition to become an annual event.

