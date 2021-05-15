Months after shooting, Odessa man fighting to put life back together

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Frankie Lujan carries a lot of guilt for the aftermath of Feb. 24 on his shoulders, fairly or unfairly.

“I feel bad,” he said. “It’s my fault.”

He has a family, a son, and a business with employees relying on him. But over two months after getting shot in the stomach and leg during a home break-in in South Odessa, Frankie still can’t walk without the help of a walker, which means he can’t work at his barbershop, King Kutz, which means he can’t provide for his family.

“Sometimes, you know, your path leads you to where you are, and God, he gives you obstacles,” he said. “Now, he’s given me one, and I got to cross that.”

Frankie has a lot of obstacles. Besides not being able to walk and provide, he’s also struggling to pay medical bills, including hospital stay and physical therapy.

As a victim of a violent crime, he’s applied to several places for medical financial aid but has yet to be approved by any of them.

So, he’s had to turn to others for help.

“I’m really just dependent on my family, you know? Close friends,” he said.

That’s hard for a man who is used to running a successful barbershop and supporting those around him.

And although each day means uncertainty and slow progress, Frankie remains optimistic he’s got this.

“We’ll see what the future holds, but it’s definitely not going to be me one-legged. I’m going to get back on my two feet, and when I’m back, I’m going to be better than ever.”

If you’d like to help Frankie, there will be a benefit for him at his barbershop King Kutz on N County Rd. all day Saturday. The proceeds go towards helping pay for medical bills.

