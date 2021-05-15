In-person FEMA specialists assist Ector County residents apply for disaster relief funds

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday at the Odessa Police Athletic Leagues Gym, FEMA specialists assisted Ector County residents to apply for disaster relief funds.

Dozens of residents who suffered property damage caused by February’s winter storm were able to speak with live in-person FEMA specialists.

FEMA said Saturday’s event was one of five targeted areas throughout Texas its held a community sign-up event for residents who were hit hard the most.

“One of the big things that we have found with this disaster is that there hasn’t really been a lot of property damage, but one thing is people have been forced out of their homes because of the water damage,” said FEMA Spokesperson Debra Young. “If you had to stay in a hotel while your home was being repaired or if you’re a renter and you were forced out of your apartment because of damage, there is temporary housing assistance.”

To receive assistance, FEMA is encouraging everyone who has been affected to apply online.

The last day to register is Thursday, May 15th.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.