Freedom for the Basin aims to help adults overcome life challenges

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A local non-profit, Freedom for the Basin in Odessa offers a faith-based 12-step program for adults that are struggling with drugs, alcohol and other mental health problems.

Tony Surles battled a drug addiction for 20 years but overcame it and now wants to help others do the same.

“I thought, I really thought I was going to die an addict. That hopelessness that I had when I got free from that I wanted other people to experience that same freedom,” said Surles.

He started Freedom for the Basin, a program that’s been approved by the Ector County Adult Probation and Odessa District Parole Offices.

“It’s so rewarding when you see the change come off people,” said Surles.

The program is a Christ-centered small group curriculum for adults and young adults to help them overcome life-controlling issues.

“We consider a life controlling issue anything from your big ticket items like drugs and alcohol to anger and anxiety, depression or even being a workaholic,” said Surles.

The Stepping into Freedom Group meets Tuesday nights at the Odessa First Assembly of God.

The group is open to anyone, regardless of their church membership status.

