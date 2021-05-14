Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The veteran-owned and operated coffee shop invited local law enforcement and veterans to help...
Construction begins on Black Rifle Coffee Company’s Midland location
The county got a new grapple truck designed to more easily move dumpsters to needed areas and...
Ector County welcomes new truck to battle illegal dumping
Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19, Bryant Hilario, 17, and Christopher Solis, 18, have all been...
Two more arrests made in Big Spring murder investigation
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian hit and killed by truck in Andrews County
Midland Christian wins the TAPPS Division 1 State Championship
Midland Christian baseball wins state championship

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media
CDC: Fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice physical...
States, businesses ease mask mandates
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re...
Universal Orlando Resort to no longer require masks outdoors
Photos of Frankie Lujan at his barbershop King Kutz.
Months after shooting, Odessa man fighting to put life back together