Tell Me Something Good: Ector County ISD celebrates class of 2021

The district put up signs of post graduation plans for 2021 graduates
ECISD Grad Signs
ECISD Grad Signs(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD is celebrating the class of 2021 by putting signs of post graduation plans for the graduates in front of each high school.

Their plans range from colleges, military, trade schools, and career tracks.

Congratulations to the Class of 2021!

