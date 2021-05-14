Advertisement

Regal Cinemas reopen in Midland and Odessa

The theatres closed during the pandemic, but soon the show will go on.
By Shane Battis
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Movie lovers, this is for you.

Regal Cinemas nationwide reopened Friday all over the country, including here in the Permian Basin.

The theaters on Loop 250 in Midland and 42nd Street in Odessa will reopen with brand new movies like “Wrath of Man” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

Regal said it will still take certain safety measures, such as requiring masks and having employees go through daily temperature checks. However, the company will remain in contact with health officials and will adjust their safety measures as needed.

