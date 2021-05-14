Permian Basin Gives: Catholic Charities Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Catholic Charities Odessa has been a fixture in Ector County for the last 39 years.

In the past year, with both the COVID-19 pandemic and oil bust, they have served more people than ever.

17,000 peoples’ immediate needs were met by Catholic Charities, and the Learning Center assures that the community is set up for longterm success.

To learn more about Catholic Charities Odessa and how you can help, tune into the Permian Basin Gives telethon on Tuesday May 18th, or go to their website https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/.

