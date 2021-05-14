OPD honored officers killed in the line of duty during National Police Week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s National Police Week. Thursday, the Odessa Police Department paused to honor officers who have died in the line of duty.

Family, friends, and law enforcement officers gathered at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home to remember lives lost.

The memorial service to honor fallen officers opened with The National Anthem, then followed a prayer.

Between the Odessa and Midland Police Department and the Ector County and Midland County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 8 officers have been killed in the line of duty since 1958.

“I just have so much respect not only for these law-enforcement officials but for their families. The families that allow them to become part of this brotherhood, the sisterhood, this profession and do the good work that they do,” said Mike Gerke, City of Odessa Police Chief.

Odessa Police said throughout Texas, 89 officers had lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

This year, across the country police, said more than 120 officers have already been killed in the line of duty.

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke said these officers will forever be remembered because they made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities.

“That’s the thing about this job; it just doesn’t stop,” said Gerke. “We can’t stop and that’s why I think it’s important that we honor those folks that ran towards the gunfire, that answer those calls-- those dangerous calls even though they know there’s danger there. They know that at any moment as we saw in Eden at any moment, something could go wrong.”

To commemorate National Police Week, Ector County commissioners declared May 13th “Law Enforcement Memorial Day”.

