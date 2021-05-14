Advertisement

Mobile community vaccine clinics coming to Big Spring

Scenic Mountain Medical Center will host two mobile community vaccine clinics next week
Steward Health Care has completed the acquisition of Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas. Scenic Mountain becomes Steward’s 37th hospital nationally and its 6th in Texas. (Source: Facebook)(Facebook)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Scenic Mountain Medical Center will host two mobile community vaccine clinics next week.

The first will be held on May 17. They will administer first doses of the vaccine from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Howard County Resource Center (110 NE 8th St. Big Spring TX 79720).

You can also get your first dose on May 18 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at The Chatlet (115 E 2nd St. Big Spring, TX 79720).

Vaccines will be offered while supplies last for individuals ages 12 and up. Second doses will be scheduled 3-4 weeks after first dose. Information on this will be given during the first dose visit. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine.

