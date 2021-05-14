Mobile community vaccine clinics coming to Big Spring

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Scenic Mountain Medical Center will host two mobile community vaccine clinics next week.

The first will be held on May 17. They will administer first doses of the vaccine from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Howard County Resource Center (110 NE 8th St. Big Spring TX 79720).

You can also get your first dose on May 18 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at The Chatlet (115 E 2nd St. Big Spring, TX 79720).

Vaccines will be offered while supplies last for individuals ages 12 and up. Second doses will be scheduled 3-4 weeks after first dose. Information on this will be given during the first dose visit. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.