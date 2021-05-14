Advertisement

Midland Christian baseball wins state championship

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Christian captured the TAPPS Division 1 State Championship with a 1-0 win over Tomball Concordia Lutheran in Waco on Thursday.

Pitchers Jace Denman and Chandler Caraway combined to shutout Concordia Lutheran. In the sixth inning, Tristan Marsh stole home for the only run of the game.

Watch the video above for highlights and postgame celebration.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19, Bryant Hilario, 17, and Christopher Solis, 18, have all been...
Two more arrests made in Big Spring murder investigation
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian hit and killed by truck in Andrews County
Ryann Phillips wearing her USA vest.
BREAKING BARRIERS: West Texas teen aims for Olympic future

Latest News

Midland Christian wins the TAPPS Division 1 State Championship
Midland Christian baseball wins state championship
Monahans softball coach Lindsie Swarb and her husband, golf coach Cameron, have both taken...
Husband and wife coaches leading Monahans teams to deep playoff runs
Monahans softball coach Lindsie Swarb and her husband, golf coach Cameron, have both taken...
Husband and wife coaches leading Monahans teams to deep playoff runs
Lee's Mikey Serrano receives Whataburger Super Team honor
Lee’s Serrano receives Whataburger Super Team honor