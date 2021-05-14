Midland Christian baseball wins state championship

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Christian captured the TAPPS Division 1 State Championship with a 1-0 win over Tomball Concordia Lutheran in Waco on Thursday.

Pitchers Jace Denman and Chandler Caraway combined to shutout Concordia Lutheran. In the sixth inning, Tristan Marsh stole home for the only run of the game.

Watch the video above for highlights and postgame celebration.

