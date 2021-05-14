Advertisement

Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash

By KCNC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KCNC) - A Wyoming teen who survived a serious crash missed her school’s prom, so hospital staff decided to throw one for her.

Miracle Manzanares was hit by a truck and pinned to a bonfire. The crash resulted in burns across 40% of her body.

She was taken to Swedish Medical Center in Colorado and has been a patient for about 10 weeks. During this time, she missed her school’s prom.

The hospital staff decided to throw one for her.

“They just surprised me. Like, I didn’t know any of this was going to happen,” Manzares said.

Caroline Cummins works at the hospital and said that prom was really important to Manzares, so the staff made sure she had a prom to attend.

“I was having a hard time trying to trust them, but then I got really close to them and now, I’m sad that I’m going to be leaving them soon,” Manzares said.

While saying goodbye is tough, her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

“Miracle is a miracle of an 18-year-old and I am so proud of the care that we were able to provide and the team that we have,” Cummins said.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19, Bryant Hilario, 17, and Christopher Solis, 18, have all been...
Two more arrests made in Big Spring murder investigation
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian hit and killed by truck in Andrews County
Ryann Phillips wearing her USA vest.
BREAKING BARRIERS: West Texas teen aims for Olympic future

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference Thursday, May 13, 2021, in...
House panel has agreement on bipartisan Jan. 6 commission
Family and friends remember Texas Deputy Constable Bill Lankford Cornell Sr. during National...
Family and friends remember Texas Deputy Constable Bill Lankford Cornell Sr.
The name will be changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during an afternoon ceremony on the...
Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base
Louisiana Officer Marshall Waters honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officer Marshall Waters honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officers Randy Vallot and Kejuane Bates honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officers Randy Vallot and Kejuane Bates honored during National Police Week