Ector County welcomes new truck to battle illegal dumping

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s called a grapple truck. Its mission: cut down on illegal dumping in Ector County.

“This is a game-changer,” Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner said.

It might seem simplistic, but the new truck could save citizens money.

“If you were to take a couch to a landfill, it would cost you over a hundred dollars just to dump a couch,” Gardner said.

With the grapple truck, instead of paying $100, it could cost you as little as $10.

“We hear from people all the time, ‘What are you doing to fix this?’ Well, these are some of the things the county is using,” Gardner said.

The county hopes to use the truck to move roll-off dumpsters to different locations around the county, giving people a convenient time and location to dump their trash. But its purpose isn’t completely altruistic. The county will save money moving its roll-off dumpsters as well.

“We have ten of these throughout the county right now, but we’re having to pay someone to go dump them for us,” Gardner said.

Gardner envisions a future where the county has three grapple trucks and up to 70 roll-off dumpsters, disincentivizing illegal dumping.

“It just breaks my heart to go out and see trash everywhere,” Gardner said.

And that’s the soul of the solution. A better Ector County for everyone.

“It’s not about the county making a bunch of money,” Gardner added. “It’s about getting things cleaned up.”

