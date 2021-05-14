Construction begins on Black Rifle Coffee Company’s Midland location

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Construction on Midland’s newest coffee shop is underway.

Black Rifle Coffee Company sells pounds and pounds of its roasts online, but Midlanders will soon be able to grab a cup in person.

The veteran-owned and operated coffee shop invited local law enforcement and veterans to help break ground for the Midland location.

“I have a feeling this drive-thru lane is going to be nonstop,” said RRC Construction site superintendent Rick Lauderdale.

Right now, the closest place to enjoy a cup of black rifle coffee is in San Antonio.

Midlanders won’t have to travel that far for long because today’s groundbreaking got construction started on the coffee shop.

“With everything going on in our country with the law enforcement to be able to have them out here and honor them and the owners with their families and kids out here, it was just a real occasion to be a part of,” said Lauderdale.

The response on social media from people across the Permian Basin has been enormous.

As a matter of fact, one post about the coffee shop had more than 500 comments and 400 shares.

“I saw a couple of posts yesterday, and it just exploded. I think for the Permian Basin, something like this for our first responders; we’re just happy to be a part of something like that. We’re all for the blue and our veterans, and it’s just great to be a part of that,” said Lauderdale.

Lauderdale says he’s honored to be involved in the construction of the coffee shop and can’t wait to savor a cup himself.

“I plan on it. I plan on checking it out and spending some time in here and some mornings. I can’t wait to be a part of it,” said Lauderdale.

Lauderdale says he hopes construction is finished in the next 200 days and that the shop can open at the end of this year.

The coffee shop will be located on the corner of Big Spring Street and Fiesta Avenue.

