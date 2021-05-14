Advertisement

Comedian Michael Junior to perform at First Baptist Church in Odessa

All proceeds benefit the Jesus House Women and Children’s Center
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Comedian Michael Junior will perform at First Baptist Church in Odessa on Friday, May 14th.

Tickets are $25 each, and all proceeds will benefit the Jesus House Women and Children’s Center.

You can get your tickets at https://www.jesushouseodessa.com/.

