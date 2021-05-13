Permian Basin Gives: American Red Cross Permian Basin heals families after disasters

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Almost every week a family somewhere in West Texas loses everything to a fire or other disasters, and every time the Red Cross is on its way to help.

“They need someone to help and we’re there to give them a hand and get them started on the recovery process,” Shane Bell, the regional RC respond application leader, said.

When their emergency truck rolls up, the volunteers give families food shelter and anything else they need to rebuild their lives.

After that, they connect them with case managers who can guide them toward financial recovery.

“Our mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering,” American Red Cross Permian Basin Executive Director Tracy Austin said. “In the face of emergencies, we are the only organization who rushes in after a home fire and tries to help people.”

Bell has worked for the Red Cross for most of his life and has seen how acts of services can turn lives around.

Your donations play a big part here. All the money given to the red cross of the Permian Basin goes straight to supplies to help West Texans in need across 23 counties.

“It’s really satisfying to be able to help someone in the community at their time of need,” Bell said. “Most of the time we meet people this is the worst day of their lives.”

A bad day that would be so much worse without these men and women on their side.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.