Permian Basin Gives: 3:11 Ministries

3:11 Ministries works to serve underprivileged families in the Midland Independent School District
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Almost 50% of students enrolled in MISD are economically disadvantaged, and 3:11 Ministries is here to help.

They provide school supplies and clothing for back to school, but it doesn’t stop there. 3:11 also fulfills emergency needs, Christmas wishlists, and even gives out prom dresses to girls who may struggle to afford one.

3:11 Ministries’ services are available to any family with a child enrolled in an MISD school, but their operations rely on donations and volunteers.

If you want to give to 3:11 Ministries, tune into the Permian Basin Gives Telethon on Tuesday, May 18th. You can also visit their website, http://www.311ministries.org.

