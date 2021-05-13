Lee’s Serrano receives Whataburger Super Team honor

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Former Lee Rebels quarterback Mikey Serrano was presented with his award as part of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Whataburger Super Team on Wednesday.

Serrano will play college football at UT Permian Basin, and is one of just 40 players in the whole state to receive the recognition.

Watch the video above to see the award ceremony and hear what Serrano had to say.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.