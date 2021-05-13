Husband and wife coaches leading Monahans teams to deep playoff runs

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Cameron and Lindsie Swarb are both coaches at Monahans High School, and each has led their team to great success in 2021.

Lindsie has the Lady Loboes in the 3rd round of the softball playoffs, while her husband is coaching the golf team to its sixth straight trip to the state tournament.

Watch the video above to hear from both Coach Swarbs and their teams.

