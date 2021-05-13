Advertisement

‘Hero’ boy, 6, saves baby brother from drowning in fish tank

By WPXI Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: May. 13, 2021 at 1:22 AM CDT
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (WPXI) - Police are calling a 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy a hero after he found his baby brother in the family’s fish tank and pulled him out.

A 9-month-old boy was found without a pulse Tuesday afternoon in the water of the family’s fish tank, which was on the living room floor. The infant’s 6-year-old brother pulled him out.

“He was able to tell us exactly what he did. He was able to tell us he pulled his brother out, and that was big for our investigation. He was very demonstrative about what he did to help his brother,” said Detective Sgt. Tom Kusinsky with Murrysville Police.

Investigators say the infant was already walking and somehow managed to climb into the filled fish tank, estimated to be about 55 gallons, despite safety measures to try to keep him out.

“There was measures taken by the parents to stop the child from being able to access the tank. There was plastic fences up, but somehow, the child defeated those,” Kusinsky said.

The 9-month-old remains in serious condition at the hospital. Police say they’re optimistic about his recovery, but the next 72 hours are critical.

Police aren’t sure how long the baby was in the water but said his mom and brother were checking on him frequently before the accident happened.

“I think you never truly understand how fast your kids can move in a situation, and you have to be attentive and around them at every point in time. They move fast, and obviously, this child did, real fast,” Kusinsky said.

