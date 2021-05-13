Gas prices in the U.S. rise to highest average since 2014

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

It’s not a great time to fill up at the gas pumps.

Across the country the average price of gas is now at three dollars per gallon. That’s the highest it’s been since 2014.

“So, it kinda stinks seeing those gas prices and knowing now I’m going to have to spending even more on gas along with everything else,” Nikolas Ruiz said after he filled up half of his tank.

So why is that?

All eyes have been on the ransomware attack that briefly shutdown the Colonial Pipeline on the East Coast.

But GasBuddy reports that prices would have racked up to three bucks this summer whether this happened or not.

It turns out Americans are hitting the road a lot more now than they were during the height of the pandemic. GasBuddy said because people are traveling more the demand for gas is rising, but the supply isn’t keeping up.

Not great news for Ruiz who has a few road trips planned for the summer.

“Now with everything in Texas opening up I planned to do a lot more traveling,” Ruiz said. “So, the gas prices are definitely going to affect me a lot more.”

I’ll say.

He just paid $42 for half a tank of premium, so he might pump the brakes on a few of those trips.

“Just hold off on the smaller trips and plan for maybe just one big trip for the year or maybe two big trips for the year,” he said.

Although demand for gas is speeding past the supply, that doesn’t mean we’re experiencing a shortage.

I also talked to AAA and they emphasized to me there’s enough gas in Texas to get you where you want to go, if you’re willing to pay for it.

Fortunately, this price surge likely won’t last too long.

GasBuddy predicts that in a few months prices will settle back down below three dollars.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.