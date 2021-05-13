DPS identifies pedestrian hit and killed by truck in Andrews County

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man was hit and killed by a truck in Andrews County on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Walter Black III, 56, of Lubbock.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 385, nine miles north of Andrews, just before 11 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found that a man had been struck by a Chevrolet Avalanche.

The man, identified as Black, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Avalanche was traveling south on U.S. Highway 385 when the driver saw Black in the roadway. He then tried to swerve out of the way but still hit Black with his truck.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.