Car seat inspections at the Midland Horseshoe

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Safety is teaming up with TXDOT and Texas A&A Agrilife to check out children’s car seats to make sure all safety precautions are being followed.

Nearly two out of three car seats are used incorrectly, according to the Texas Department of Safety.

It’s happening by appointment on Friday from 8 am to 10 am at the Horseshoe Arena.

Call 432-498-4071 to set an appointment.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.