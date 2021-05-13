Advertisement

Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In addition, the child’s face was injured by the weapon’s recoil. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.(Source: WMTW via CNN)
By WMTW Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Three members of a Maine family were injured when a 2-year-old boy fired a gun inside his house.

Authorities say the 2-year-old boy grabbed a handgun laying on a nightstand and accidentally shot his parents Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old mother suffered a leg wound, and the 25-year-old father was struck in the head. In addition, the child’s face was injured by the weapon’s recoil.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

“The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated. This situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending. We are thankful that the injuries were not more serious,” said Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19, Bryant Hilario, 17, and Christopher Solis, 18, have all been...
Two more arrests made in Big Spring murder investigation
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian hit and killed by truck in Andrews County
Ryann Phillips wearing her USA vest.
BREAKING BARRIERS: West Texas teen aims for Olympic future

Latest News

Family and friends remember Texas Deputy Constable Bill Lankford Cornell Sr. during National...
Family and friends remember Texas Deputy Constable Bill Lankford Cornell Sr.
The name will be changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during an afternoon ceremony on the...
Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base
Louisiana Officer Marshall Waters honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officer Marshall Waters honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officers Randy Vallot and Kejuane Bates honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officers Randy Vallot and Kejuane Bates honored during National Police Week
Fourth and Main on Laurel owner Laura shares her crosses before hiding them in her furniture...
Store owner in S.C. hides crosses in furniture so every home has ‘a blessing of some kind’