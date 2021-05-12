UTPB inviting community to First 5 Permian Basin’s Roll & Read event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB is inviting the public to its First 5 Permian Basin Roll & Read event.

The following comes from UTPB:

First 5 Permian Basin’s Roll & Read is back on! This year, the well-loved event will be held as an outdoor, in-person event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Memorial Garden Park (4730 E. 42nd Street, Odessa, Texas 79762). The event is free to families with children of all ages, not just those enrolled in First 5 programs.

First 5 Roll & Read focuses on two important goals for families – early literacy and physical wellbeing. There will be reading stations spread across the park, as well as free activities such as lawn games, craft kits, and more. First 5′s trained staff will available to discuss child development and answer other related questions parents may have.

Thank you to sponsors like the City of Odessa and Superior Health for partnering with First Five for Roll & Read 2021. In addition to funding, businesses and agencies are invited to be a part of this fun and worthwhile event by providing activities that will engage the whole family. Participating businesses and agencies may share information about services they offer. Booth participation is free. We do ask that agencies participating provide the following:

- Tables/chairs/canopy for your organization.

- Two (2) cases of bottled water to be handed out to families during the event.

- At least one family-engagement activity (lawn games, coloring pages, craft kits, etc.).

- Raffle prizes and/or small giveaways to be given to families during the event.

To become a funding partner or to register your free booth, contact Mercedes Ojeda at (432) 552-4003 or ojeda_m@utpb.edu. Your investment in our families and children is important and First 5 appreciates your participation.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.