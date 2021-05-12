Texas Army National Guard putting on vaccination clinics across Odessa this month

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Army National Guard will host four vaccination clinics in Odessa before the end of the month.

Those interested just need to bring an I.D. and have a phone number for contact information.

You do not have to be an Ector County resident to be vaccinated, and the vaccinations will be on a first come, first serve basis.

The Friday 5/14 clinic will begin at 10:00 a.m. and go until Noon.

DATES:

May 14th – Northside Baptist Church, 100 W. 50TH St, Odessa Tx,

May 19th -Westminster Presbyterian Church , 4901 Maple Ave, Odessa TX

May 23rd – Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave, Odessa TX

May 27th – St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 2212 E. 11TH, Odessa, TX

