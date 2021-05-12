Advertisement

Texas Army National Guard putting on vaccination clinics across Odessa this month

There will be four vaccination clinics in Odessa before the end of May
Vaccine Clinics
Vaccine Clinics
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Army National Guard will host four vaccination clinics in Odessa before the end of the month.

Those interested just need to bring an I.D. and have a phone number for contact information.

You do not have to be an Ector County resident to be vaccinated, and the vaccinations will be on a first come, first serve basis.

The Friday 5/14 clinic will begin at 10:00 a.m. and go until Noon.

DATES:

May 14th – Northside Baptist Church, 100 W. 50TH St, Odessa Tx,

May 19th -Westminster Presbyterian Church , 4901 Maple Ave, Odessa TX

May 23rd – Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave, Odessa TX

May 27th – St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 2212 E. 11TH, Odessa, TX

