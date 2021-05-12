Permian Basin Gives looking to help local nonprofits

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Melanie Saiz of Centers to discuss the upcoming Permian Basin Gives telethon.

Permian Basin Gives is a one-day event that will be held on Tuesday, May 18. You will be able to donate from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

The telethon for Permian Basin Gives will air on CBS7 News at 6:30 p.m.

You can find more information online here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.