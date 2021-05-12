Advertisement

Midland nurse wins “2020 Nurse of the Year”

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Nurse Association has awarded twenty nurses around the state acknowledging their dedication and commitment to Texans during the challenges faced on the frontlines last year.

Dr. Kit Bredimus was one of those recipients and serves as Chief Nursing Officer at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Bredimus stated, “I am called to serve. nursing is what I’m meant to do and I am proud to be a nurse. I know that our devotion to helping others is what enables us to endure all the pain and suffering we are exposed to. thank you to all of my fellow nurses who gave so much of themselves to this purpose”.

He says that in a year filled with disruption and uncertainty, nurses stepped up by finding the power in their purpose to get up every day and keep fighting.

