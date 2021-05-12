Advertisement

Lee students choose new logo for Legacy High School

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students at Lee Senior and Lee Freshman High Schools have chosen the new logo for Legacy High School.

Legacy, which will be the new name for both high schools starting in the 2021-22 school year, is receiving a new mascot along with its new name.

The logo was inspired by student artwork, according to Midland ISD.

A total of sixteen student submissions were narrowed down to two finalists. Students had the chance to vote on their favorite of the two Rebel depictions last week.

The school colors are remaining the same, and the school will use the same “bar L” lettering.

