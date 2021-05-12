Advertisement

Governor’s ‘golden ticket:’ Everything we know about Ohio’s $1 million vaccination sweepstakes

By Brian Planalp
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio is giving out five separate million-dollar prizes to vaccinated adults in the state as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which Gov. Mike DeWine described as an “invisible shield” and a “proven weapon.”

DeWine announced the sweepstakes on Wednesday evening during a statewide address in which he also said Ohio’s health orders will end June 2.

The contest for adults aged 18 and over will begin May 26. The state will conduct random drawings for five successive Wednesdays. The winner each week will receive $1 million, sourced from unused federal coronavirus relief funds.

Ohio adults aged 18 and older will be entered into the weekly drawing, according to a release from DeWine’s office, implying all Ohio adults will automatically be registered.

You must have gotten at least one vaccine dose to win.

Further details and contest rules will be announced by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission next week during a briefing to news media.

A separate contest for Ohio teens aged 12-17, also beginning May 26, will offer five full four-year scholarships to any state university in Ohio. The scholarships will include tuition, room and board and books.

An online portal will open for young people to register May 18.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19, Bryant Hilario, 17, and Christopher Solis, 18, have all been...
Two more arrests made in Big Spring murder investigation
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian hit and killed by truck in Andrews County
Ryann Phillips wearing her USA vest.
BREAKING BARRIERS: West Texas teen aims for Olympic future

Latest News

Family and friends remember Texas Deputy Constable Bill Lankford Cornell Sr. during National...
Family and friends remember Texas Deputy Constable Bill Lankford Cornell Sr.
The name will be changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during an afternoon ceremony on the...
Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base
Louisiana Officer Marshall Waters honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officer Marshall Waters honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officers Randy Vallot and Kejuane Bates honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officers Randy Vallot and Kejuane Bates honored during National Police Week
Fourth and Main on Laurel owner Laura shares her crosses before hiding them in her furniture...
Store owner in S.C. hides crosses in furniture so every home has ‘a blessing of some kind’